The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host its first Conversations About Conservation event of 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
The annual series offers informal conversations about important conservation issues relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed.
During USRWA’s January meeting, Department of Natural Resources fish biologist Dan Oele and ecologist Jim Amrhein will discuss the delicate balance between maintaining woody habitats and preserving river navigability.
Oele and Amrhein will discuss topics regarding the balance of two of nature’s habitats: Clearing trees and limbs from rivers to improve navigability offers kayak, canoe and other paddling enthusiasts an improved way to experience the outdoors, but clearing rivers of woody debris also impacts water habitats and native fish populations.
The event is free to attend.
For people who cannot attend the event at WBC, the presentation will be filmed, and streamed on Facebook Live where people will be able to ask questions. To watch live, search “Upper Sugar River Watershed Association” on Facebook.
For more information, visit uppersugar.org.