While there’s not much of anything else going on in Verona this summer, there will at least be a handful of live music performances that people will be able to see.
There are four more Music on Main concerts scheduled for every other Friday evening through Aug. 7. All concerts start at 5:30 p.m. and are held at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the concerts, held its first concert on June 12, featuring duo Myles Talbott Dyad, who bill themselves as “a unique music duet experience — a guy with a guitar and a girl with a harmonica — playing a continuously changing set list of Modern Folk/Rock songs from the 70s to today.”
The Chamber set up “social distancing circles” made from foam hoops, with materials provided by Dorn True Value Hardware. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic with them.
The Friday, June 26, concert will feature Katie Scullin. July 10 will feature the duo Casey and Greg, July 24 will have Mark Croft and Aug. 7 will showcase the Briana Patrice Trio. The concerts started in 2017 as a way to attract people to Verona’s downtown during construction work on South Main Street, but continued after the construction had wrapped up.