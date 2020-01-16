A community orchestra composed primarily of Oregon, Verona, and Mount Horeb residents is busy practicing for its inaugural concert.
The group has been rehearsing since mid-August. This concert, which begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. is its first public performance.
The Verona Area Community Orchestra was created to fill a void for community members who play, but not professionally. Co-director Leyla Sanyer said the orchestra was created after people felt there wasn’t a good fit for them elsewhere in other area orchestras.
“There are a number of people who had put their instrument away for a few years and needed to get comfortable with it again, some who had formerly played in professional orchestras but retired, some who have been playing all along,” Sanyer said.
There are two other conductors directing the group, Kay Black and Scott Vandermeuse.
Black is the orchestra teacher to seventh and eighth graders at Oregon Middle School and has taught 4th-12th grade orchestra students in Wisconsin public schools since 1995.
The first concert will feature classical works by Bach, Copland, Elgar, Erlach and Peter Warlock, modern string orchestra works by contemporary composers such as Eric Whitacre, and 1940s jazz stylings in the vein of Louis Prima.
The first concert will be less than an hour long. Admission is free, and a reception will follow.
Some instruments provide a local flair to the group, such as the hardanger fiddle, a traditional Norwegian stringed instrument.
This first year, the orchestra is composed only of string instruments. Next year, it will expand to a full orchestra by adding wind and percussion.
Sanyer said she hopes friends and family of players will attend, but also hopes this concert will bring more people into the orchestra. She estimates there will be around 40 to 45 performers at the first concert.
“Numerous members have been saying they are so happy to be playing again,” Sanyer said. “We still have room for more string players this season if anyone is interested in joining us.”
The orchestra’s second concert will be Wednesday, April 22. After that, the group will have to go on break until it finds a new performance location as the high school moves locations during the summer months.