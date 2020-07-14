A crowd of more than 20 people gathered outside the Verona Police Department Monday, July 13, to show support for officers.
Nancy Bartlett, president of the Republican Women of Dane County, organized the event. A caravan of supporters departed from the Verona Park and Ride, streaming American flags and thin blue line flags out of vehicle windows as it drove down Verona Avenue.
Meanwhile, a group of community members with signs such as “Back the Blue,” “Police Matter,” and “Verona Supports Our Police” mingled with officers in the parking lot of the department while waiting for the caravan to arrive.
Apart from the nearly two dozen attendees displaying signs in support of police, a lone Black Lives Matter demonstrator peaceably held a sign. Police departments have come under scrutiny nationwide after George Floyd, a black man, died while being detained by police officers in Minneapolis in May.
Bartlett, with members and volunteers from the Republican Women of Dane County, provided officers with chips and cookies, thin blue line flags and handwritten notes of appreciation.
She said she plans to continue the caravans around the county to show gratitude toward police amid conversations around the country about the role of police in communities.