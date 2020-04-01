City’s playgrounds fall silent, unused following governor’s order
Three weeks ago, you could see children playing on and hanging off of playgrounds around Verona.
Now, the only thing hanging on many of them is caution tape, as playgrounds have been ordered to close under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order that took effect on Wednesday, March 25.
In the declaration, Evers required all places of public amusement and activity, including playgrounds, public swimming pools, zoos and gyms and fitness centers, to close. Soccer fields are included in that declaration, as Reddan Park’s fields were closed as of last week.
The order does not prohibit parks from being used, as state parks and Dane County Parks are still open, but additional closures are subject to the discretion of the municipality with jurisdiction.
According to the city’s website, its parks will remain open for use, as will county parks. People are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines by staying at least six feet away from other people at all times.