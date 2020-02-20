ChopChop Kid’s Cooking Club classes begin Feb. 23 at BPNN
The ChopChop Cooking Club will return to Badger Prairie Needs Network starting Feb. 23.
Held in BPNN’s Prairie Kitchen, the ChopChop Cooking Club is a Sunday afternoon cooking and nutrition class for children ages 6 and older, plus their families.
The classes are designed to teach families about food, cooking, nutrition and health.
The recipes will be: Eggs-in-Baskets (Feb. 23), Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup (March 8), Zucchini Pizza Bites (March 29) and Buttermilk Biscuits and No-Cook Jam (April 19).
The cost for the classes is a $5 donation per class per person, or $20 per person for all four classes.
BPNN recommends wearing closed-toe shoes and bringing an apron and hair ties to hold back long hair. Participants are encouraged to bring reusable containers for leftovers.
For information, email ChopChopCookingClubBPNN@gmail.com or call 848-2499.