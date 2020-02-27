Cooking together
On Sunday, Feb. 23, 14 people gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for the ChopChop Cooking Club. The class is based off of ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, a quarterly children’s magazine.
Instructors taught attendees all about eggs, including how the strength of the arch-shape of eggs has inspired architecture throughout history such as bridges, and how different breeds of chickens produce different colors of eggs.
The instructors then led the participants in cooking “eggs in the basket” or “eggs in a hole,” a quick breakfast meal of frying an egg inside of toast. They also demonstrated an alternative version of the recipe, where the eggs were fried inside slices of bell peppers.