From 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, children of all ages are invited to gain a cultural understanding of China and increase their Mandarin Chinese skills at the Verona Public Library.
This free, bilingual interactive story time is based on Eric Carle's book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and will include language practice, songs, crafts and refreshments.
Verona Area International School teacher Lumei Huang and several Chinese immersion students will be leading this story time.
For more information, call 845-7180.