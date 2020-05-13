Chamber holding virtual talent contest

A virtual talent show called “Verona Pride” will award prizes throughout May.
To participate, Veronans are being asked to record videos no more than one minute in length demonstrating a talent.
The video must incorporate the City of Verona or a Verona business in some way and be posted to the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or posted to a personal Facebook profile with the Chamber’s page tagged in the post. The contest runs through May 31.
On Fridays May 8, 15, 22 and 29, $50 gift cards to a local business will be awarded to the two best videos. In order to qualify for the weekly award, the videos must be posted to Facebook by noon, on Fridays.
At the end of the month, the video with the most likes will be awarded with a $100 gift card to any chamber business of the winners’ choosing.
“Let’s all come together during these hard times and create something fun and beautiful,” said Curtis Hall, TDS field marketing manager, in a video posted to the Chamber’s Facebook page. TDS Telecom is sponsoring the event.
Only one video per household is eligible to win each week of the contest.
For information, visit veronawi.com and click on the pop-up.