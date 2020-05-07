What began as short-term bunny-sitting may turn into a lifelong pet, if Verona Area High School student Abby Armstrong gets her way.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, the Armstrong family of Verona began caring for Roxy, a Netherland Dwarf rabbit that belongs to the VAHS animal lab.
The Armstrong’s oldest daughter, Abby, 16, is a junior at VAHS and is enrolled in the veterinary science class. She said becoming a veterinarian is at the top of her list of dream careers, as she loves animals.
The high school has around 20 rabbits. As part of classes, students feed and care for them, clean their cages, hold them and give them affection. The school then breeds the rabbits, which are sold to raise funds for the FFA.
Roxy had a more permanent home available to her in a Verona farmer’s barn, which she was moved to once the weather began warming up.
Meanwhile, one of the other rabbits at the school had babies, so now the Armstrongs are caring for a baby rabbit which they believe is around 8 or 9 weeks old.
The baby rabbit is a Miniature Rex, which the Armstrongs say is much better behaved than Roxy.
The family has been granted naming rights for the baby, which they are still debating over. The top contenders are Beatrix – named for the author of the Peter Rabbit book series – or Storm or Stormy, since the rabbit’s coat is all grey.
For at least an hour a day, Abby takes the baby rabbit into her room, where it chills out while she’s doing online schooling.
“We’re not sure what to do to entertain it, other than let it run around,” Abby’s mom Denise said. “It’s content to explore or sit and be pet. Abby is pretty comfortable knowing what to do with it and picking it up.”
Denise said the as-of-yet unnamed baby rabbit is easier to provide care for than Roxy was. She is adjusting to her new environment, which also houses two rescue dogs.
“Roxy didn’t like being picked up, which did become a bit of a challenge. The new rabbit, even though it’s young, seems pretty chill and a lot easier to take care of,” she said.
While the young Miniature Rex baby had a bunch of siblings and has been separated from its mom, the Armstrongs said it doesn’t seem to mind being alone. The rescue dogs don’t seem to mind having a new companion around the house, either. Denise said they mostly “sit and sniff it” and give it “very curious looks.”
The high school has provided all supplies for the rabbits including cages, bedding and food, and will keep providing supplies until classes resume in the fall.
The rabbit mostly eats a diet of special pellets and hay.
“Fun fact: carrots are not part of a rabbit’s main source of nutrition.They are rare treats,” Denise said. Broccoli and lettuce are also sometimes given as treats.
While Denise said rabbit-rearing “is really fun,” the family has not yet committed to the option of keeping the Miniature Rex once classes resume. Several of its siblings have already been adopted by other VAHS families.