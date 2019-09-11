Motor vehicle incidents are the leading cause of death for children ages zero to 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Madison Area Safe Kids estimates that 95% of child restraint and car seats are installed or used incorrectly in Dane County.
The Verona Police Department is hoping to help change that statistic by offering free child car seat safety checks by a certified child passenger safety technician on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Appointments are available between 4-7 p.m. and last for approximately 30 minutes at 111 Lincoln St., Verona.
Education is part of a multifaceted approach to prevent road traffic injuries, according to the World Health Organization, and the risk of injury and death is significantly decreased by properly installing and using child safety seats.
To schedule an appointment, contact Madison Area Safe Kids at 890-8999 or safekids@uwhealth.org. Questions about the program can be directed to officer Ryan Adkins at 845-0952.