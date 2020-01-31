Over 5,000 canned goods left their station at CUNA Mutual Group and reached their final destination at Badger Prairie Needs Network on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The effort will go on to feed 3,790 families within the Verona Area School District, according to BPNN executive director Marcia Kasieta.
A nearly life-sized train engine with one car and a small caboose built from the cans of food, most of them red and green for the Christmas holiday, was the result of a “can-struction” drive intended to both raise awareness and fight hunger.
The holiday train, on display in CUNA Mutual’s Madison headquarters’ atrium from mid-December until last week, was constructed by its workplace solutions team as an employee team-building experience. It accompanied the company’s approximately 17-foot Christmas tree in the lobby.
Jill Stransky, CUNA Mutual workplace solutions assistant, became friends with Kasieta when the two met at Sustain Dane events.
The pair wanted to bring attention to CUNA Mutual being one of BPNN’s Kitchen-to-Table recovery partners.
Kitchen-to-Table is a BPNN sustainability initiative where volunteers collect surplus prepared foods from the cafeterias of local companies and organizations, repackaging the foods in BPNN’s kitchen for distribution in its pantry and at other food pantries in the region. Other area partners in this program include UW Health and Epic Systems.
Working together with Kasieta and food pantry coordinator Maggie Gleason, the canned goods were purchased from Festival Foods in Verona. The cans were color coordinated for the holiday, but still healthy food items that BPNN needed.
CUNA Mutual asked Eppstein Uhen Architect firm of Madison to make a design for the train and were given a 17-page outline on how to assemble one.
CUNA Mutual had made “can-struction” projects previously, but they were built and designed by staff and smaller in scale. This was the first time they hired an architectural firm to ensure the construction wouldn’t collapse on visitors to their headquarters. It was braced by plywood between the layers.
“I couldn’t build a train from Legos if you left me with them for a whole day, so when I had 5,000 cans and 17 pages of drawings, I said ‘no can do,’ Stransky said.
EUA project specialist Ross Kelley helped the CUNA Mutual team get started and Stransky said that from there, the train came together fast.
Stransky called the experience both “fun” and “humbling” and said they plan to do it again next year.
After delivering the cans on Tuesday, Jan. 21, employees returned to BPNN on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to help unpack them in addition to food from other deliveries to the pantry. The service day was in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.