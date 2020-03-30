The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many institutions to adapt to new social distancing protocols and, really, a new way of life.
That includes religious and spiritual institutions.
If you’re a church or a place of worship, we want to hear from you and how you’ve changed the scope of your services to fit the needs of your congregations.
We are compiling a list of churches that have changed their schedules for our readers to still be able to find peace during this uncertain time.
Are you holding church services virtually? Have you closed down altogether? What creative ways have you adapted to this emergent health crisis?
Please send your responses and schedule changes to ungcalendar@wcinet.com.
