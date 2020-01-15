Board game night for a good cause
Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., will provide a space for groups to come play board games together from 6-10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21.
For a donation of $10 and one canned good item, you may bring a board game to BPNN and play it with family and friends. Games will not be provided.
There will be raffle prizes awarded throughout the night. Raffle tickets are a suggested $1 donation each.
Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy while playing their games.
All proceeds will benefit BPNN.
For information, call 848-2499.