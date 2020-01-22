The League of Women Voters and City of Verona clerk Ellen Clark will host a voting information presentation at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the senior center.
Topics that will be discussed include voter registration, voting IDs, previewing ballots online and voting by absentee ballots will be discussed.
The presentation will also teach attendees how to use myvote.wi.gov, a voting information website sponsored by the State of Wisconsin.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots political organization established in 1920 that advocates for informed and active participation in government. The League neither supports nor opposes candidates for office at any level of government; instead it engages in voter advocacy.
For information, call 845-7471.