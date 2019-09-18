People and their pooches are welcome for the “Barks and Brews” fundraiser from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Wisconsin Brewing Company., 1079 American Way – and they can even bring their swimsuits.
The area has a swimming safe pond for humans and dogs, as well as live music, a food cart, silent auction and activities throughout the day.
All proceeds benefit Brown Paws Rescue. In the past few years, the brewery has also hosted several pet-themed “Barks for Parks” events to raise money for county parks.
Retired NBC 15 morning news anchor Christine Bellport will emcee the event. Live music begins with Michael J. Allen from 1-1:45 p.m., followed by Ron Denson from 2-4 p.m. and Bobby Coverston from 4:15-5:15 p.m.
There will be a bake sale and silent auction. From 1-5 p.m. Chiropractor Dr. Jess Aspen will provide a demonstration at 3 p.m., with Dragonfly Hot Yoga’s demonstration scheduled for 4 p.m.
People can get their picture taken with the Woobie the Wallaby.
Food will be available from 1-5 p.m., with Mexican cuisine from Jolly Food and ice cream rolls and smoothies from Jakarta Cafe. Jaime’s Pet Portraits will be on hand, and people can get nail trims for their pooches for $10 from Tabby and Jack’s.
For information, call 848-1079 or visit wisconsinbrewingcompany.com.