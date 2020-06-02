The view along Verona Avenue became more colorful in recent weeks thanks to two dozen banners designed by district students.
This is the fourth year of the Verona Area Education Foundation’s banner design contest, which invites Verona Area School District 4K-12 students to submit designs.
This year’s theme was “What do you love about Verona?” VAEF received 82 design submissions, which foundation secretary Jana Schroeer said were narrowed down to 24 designs chosen for production, based upon artistic merit and how well they aligned with the theme.
She said in the past three years of the program, VAEF has held a reception at Verona Public Library for the artists whose banners were selected for production. This year, due to physical distancing, the reception could not be held.
As a result, board member Leigh Schmidt created a video displaying the 24 winning designs, which has been shared to VAEF’s Facebook page. The banners have also been hung on lamp posts along the West Verona Avenue corridor.
The foundation raises money to support students and staff in the school district through grants. The 2017 banners are currently being turned into tote bags, zipper pouches and aprons, which are being sold as a fundraiser.
For information, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.