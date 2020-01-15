A Badger Ridge Middle School seventh grade student could compete at the state GeoBee after winning the school-wide competition.
Ten Badger Ridge Middle School students participated in the school-wide competition of National Geographic’s GeoBee on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Charlene Hermanson, a seventh grade student, won first place, and Maria Tsoilis, an eighth grade student, took second place. Kirsten Lonksi, a sixth grade student, finished in third place.
Hermanson will take an online test to determine if she is eligible to participate in the state GeoBee against up to 100 of the top test scorers from across Wisconsin.
The National Geographic GeoBee is an annual geography contest that’s been held every year since 1989. It was created in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. More than 10,000 schools across the country participate each year.
During the competition, the students were asked questions in seven topic areas including cultural geography, economic geography, physical geography and geographic comparisons.
The other competitors were Talia Wagner, Levid Celestino, Daniel Pelayo, Deacon Macrostie, Hannah Le, Ben Yoss and Grayson Palmbach.
The winners of the state GeoBees have all expenses paid to travel to and participate in the national GeoBee championship this spring.
At the national level, winners from each state compete for cash prizes, scholarships and an expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II cruise ship.