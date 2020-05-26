Badger Prairie Needs Network has doubled down on its efforts to prevent food insecurity in Dane County during the COVID-19 crisis, even though physical distancing has made collecting food for distribution more difficult.
The volunteer-based nonprofit has had to adapt in numerous ways in response to efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It has expanded its service area, increased the number of allowed visits and switched to curbside pickup despite a reduced volunteer workforce.
“You haven’t seen hunger as a big headline because the system has hopefully worked the way it should, filling the gaps,” said BPNN executive director Marcia Kasieta. “Food pantries are filling the gap – whether a family has no money because of no jobs, or has more mouths to feed because of no school lunch or breakfast.”
The pantry, which typically serves residents of the 53593 zip code and the Verona Area School District, responded to the shutdown by expanding its service area to include any household in Dane County that is food insecure or needs food assistance. Kasieta said through Sept. 30, everyone in the county will be treated the same as anyone locally.
The pantry has also increased the number of visits allowed. Before the shutdown, households were allowed to come to the pantry once a month for two weeks of food, but are now allowed to visit twice a month – which should provide four weeks of food assistance.
“Lots more people can get food from us and more frequently,” Kasieta said.
The pantry switched to an entirely curbside drive-through based distribution system after the state and county put out stay-at-home orders.
Kasieta said the pantry immediately saw an increase in the number of households and individuals needing help. In the first seven weeks of the quarantine, the pantry served double the number it did last year.
From March 19 through April 30, 960 households asked BPNN for food assistance, which fed 3,320 people. She said normally the pantry would have seen half that many households during that time period.
“It’s surprising, but not surprising,” Kasieta said. “Schools closed the middle of the month, businesses closed overnight, so assistance checks were not available and many people were not able to apply for employment. People were panicked and wanted food at home so they didn’t have to leave.”
Under normal circumstances, the nonprofit partners with stores throughout the region including Aldi, Kwik Trip, Hy-Vee, Pick ‘n Save and Target to collect food close to expiration which the stores planned to dispose of. Kasieta said the initial rush of panic buying at stores resulted in a low supply of any surplus food.
“Then all the safety stuff came out and it became unsafe for volunteers to go out doing recoveries – stores didn’t want us sending volunteers and we weren’t comfortable exposing them,” she said.
As a result, Kasieta said, the pantry hasn’t been doing much food recovery other than from Festival Foods in Verona. She said BPNN and Festival worked together to create safety protocols – sending over only one volunteer for food recovery – and the recovered food is quarantined for 72 hours at the pantry before being handled.
Some of the typical volunteer work at the pantry became impossible with physical distancing. A volunteer team would normally sort through pallets of donated or collected produce, weeding out anything unsuitable. Kasieta said it required a lot of handling of product, which was no longer safe to do and for which the pantry no longer had enough workforce.
BPNN is not allowing its volunteers who are 65 or older to work at this time, which has meant losing many of its personnel.
Second Harvest has helped pantries by setting up a socially distanced sorting area at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison and it began packing boxes of produce ready for distribution at pantries.
Kasieta said BPNN has made a request through the CARES act to rent a truck with a lift gate through December so that food at recovery sites can be palletized and lifted to the pantry before being quarantined for three days. This would allow the pantry to expand recovery efforts again.
Kasieta admits it’s not always easy for staff or volunteers.
“We’re out there getting exposed. We’re anxious about coming home to our own families,” she said. “People are tired. Being essential is an exhausting thing. It’s not like you can say ‘I don’t want to go in today’.”
But she sees positive outcomes despite the trials.
“This has been good in some ways. It’s created some super strong relationships with pantries we hadn’t needed to work with before,” she said.