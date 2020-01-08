Verona Area High School students are set to perform one of William Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies.
The Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company, a student-led organization, is set to perform Macbeth,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
The shows will be held at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Tickets are $5.00 for students and seniors and $7.00 for general admission. Tickets are purchased at the door.
Each year Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company performs two shows a year with a cast of students from Verona Area High School and the Exploration Academy.
The show is directed by Kristy LaCount and Hannah Amell with Parker Mindermann serving as tech director.
“Macbeth” tells the story of a Scottish general who, after being told in a prophecy by a trio of witches he would someday become king of Scotland, fulfills the prophecy himself by killing the king and assuming the throne. He is then consumed by paranoia and guilt over his actions.