American Legion Post 385 plans to hold only the cemetery portion of its traditional Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.
The indoor ceremony traditionally held at Verona Area High School has been canceled due to Memorial Day falling within the current Safer at Home time period, Post 385 commander Stan Hook wrote the Press in an email.
The ceremony at Verona Cemetery will be a short program, Hook said, asking people to keep social distancing practices.
Post members and volunteers will be placing American flags on veterans’ graves in the area cemeteries on Monday, May 18.