The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
The meeting will be held in the Delphi Room of the Andromeda Building at Epic Systems’ campus, 1979 Milky Way.
It will include the annual review of USRWA, planning for the next five years of the organization, voting on the board of directors, awarding the Candle on the Water award (annually awarded to an individual who has made a positive impact on the watershed in the past year), which will be given to Dick Wieboldt, and a presentation by Farmers for the Upper Sugar River.
During the presentation, farmers will discuss how they are changing their practices to benefit the sustainability of the watershed’s soil and water, and how that improves the economic sustainability of their farm. They will also discuss the risk that farmers face when implementing new practices.
Refreshments will be provided by Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery.
For more information, call 437-7707, or visit usrwa.org.