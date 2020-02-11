Elementary and middle-school age students can spend a morning hanging out with Verona Area High School students this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, the VAHS Student Council will put on the annual Kids Carnival. Each year, dozens of VAHS clubs and sports teams set up booths in the school gym and commons for children to play, explore and learn at as many booths as they can.
The carnival is meant to create connections between high school students and their younger peers and teach children to give back by allowing them to choose what charity they want their admission fee to be donated to.
Sarah Domres, the faculty member helping students put together the event, said the organizations chosen as the beneficiaries for the event are MACH ONEHealth, ALS/MSA Association, Reach a Child and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The VAHS Student Council will be selling food starting at 11 a.m., including hot dogs, chips, pizza, fruit snacks, juice and water.
For information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.