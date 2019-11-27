Annual Hometown Holidays event to be held Dec. 6-7
Starting next Friday, it’ll officially be the holiday season in Verona.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce will host two days of traditional holiday activities on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.
The annual holiday event will open with a ceremonial tree-lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 in Central Park, located at the corner of South Main and Paoli streets. The event will be broadcast live on News 3 Now with its chief meteorologist Gary Cannalte leading the ceremony. Christmas carols will be sung by members of Resurrection Lutheran Church.
After the tree-lighting, Santa will arrive at Central Park on a City of Verona fire truck.
Following the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., the senior center will offer a place to warm up with the fire department’s 5-Alarm Chili Supper, crafts for kids and free pictures with Santa.
At 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7, you can have breakfast with Santa at State Bank of Cross Plains – Verona, sponsored by the Verona Lions Club. Santa will be available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to visit with children in the Bank’s Community Room located in the lower level of the building.
Balloon sculpting and face painting will entertain the kids while they wait to see Santa. Healthy snack foods will be available after the kids visit Santa.
The Verona Lions Club will also be provide free children’s vision screenings and collect non-perishable food items for the Badger Prairie Needs Network during the event.
At noon, an ice sculpture demonstration will be held at Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. This year, professional sculptors be creating wings out of ice, tailor-made for Instagram posts.
There will be other ice sculptures stationed throughout the city as well.
Jingle and Mingle
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., businesses all along the Verona Road Corridor will be participating in the Jingle & Mingle, presented by the Verona Road Business Coalition, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce.
The event, held in multiple locations throughout western Fitchburg and Verona, will include strolling carolers, family-friendly activities, ornament and card making, holiday pet portraits, adult seasonal cocktails, ice sculptures, horse carriage and holiday gift markets.
For more information, call 845-5777.