The Verona Area Education Foundation Annual Holiday Art and Craft sale is back once again with 70 local artisans and crafters.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main St.
Admission to the event is free and is being sponsored by the VAEF, with proceeds going toward middle school ropes-course maintenance.
Items up for purchase are set to include jewelry, knits, quilts, woodworkings, soaps, flower arrangements, sauce mixes and more.
A concession stand selling baked goods and lunch items will be available as well.
For more information about the sale, contact the Verona Area School District at 845-4300.