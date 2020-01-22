David Landau, a former Verona Area School District first grade teacher, will perform his annual “Bring on Spring” concert next month.
The free concert will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the high school Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Since 2014, Landau has brought a mix of storytelling and children’s music to the PAC each year. Landau was voted 2019 Children’s Performer of the Year by the Madison Area Music Association.
According to Landau’s website, his performances are meant to be “educational, entertaining and motivating … helping children understand themselves and the world around them.”
Past concerts have had children dancing in the aisles of the PAC and singing along to the songs. Landau says he aims to engage kids as active participants during his interactive shows.
While the shows are geared towards youth in Pre-K through second grade, children and families of all ages are welcome.
For more information, call 845-4813.