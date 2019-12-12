Gift wrapping for a cause
From 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 19, the Verona American Legion is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to support the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Women’s Homeless Veterans.
There are two ways to support this cause at the American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St. For $20, an 8-foot table can be rented to wrap presents out of sight of family members, or Legion members will wrap your gifts for you for any donation.
Bring your own wrapping paper and scissors. Tape will be provided. The deadline to rent a table is Saturday, Dec. 14.
For reservations, call 845-7857 or email syftes@chorus.net.