A virtual talent show that offered Veronans a fun way to support the community and win prizes has now ended.
The contest, called “Verona Pride,” was held throughout May and was co-organized by TDS Telecom and the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
The virtual contest invited Verona residents to submit videos up to one minute in length showing their community pride while demonstrating a talent.
Each Friday from May 8-31, two videos that were creative and mentioned a Verona business or location were selected as the best from that week and the creators were awarded $50 gift cards to one of eight businesses in the city.
TDS Telecom sponsored the talent show, as it wanted to show support for local businesses during the pandemic. The eight businesses were determined during a phone call between representatives from the Chamber and TDS. The businesses selected were JNJ Craftworks, The Purple Goose, Verona Vision Care, Pizza Ranch, Mr. Brew’s Taphouse, North and South Smokehouse, Icki Sticki and Craig’s Cake Shop
At the end of the month-long contest, the creators of the grand prize-winning video could pick any Verona business – from eating establishments to retail stores – from which to receive a $100 gift card.
Grand prize winners Addy and Brinley Zimmerman selected Craig’s Cake Shop.
“Craig’s was thrilled that out of all the businesses around, they were selected. It made them feel really good,” Le Jordan, executive director of the Chamber, said.
In their video, the girls wore Verona Wildcats shirts while doing a hand stand and reciting the ABCs backwards.
Other winners included Brooklyn Zimmerman, Madilyn Kripps, Charlie Kilps Meade, Laurie Everitt, Imelda Perez and Mona Cassis who demonstrated talents ranging from puppetry and saxophone playing to gymnastics.
“We got creative entries. The contest brought kids into it to, which I thought was nice. Kids talking about Verona brought attention to local businesses,” Jordan said.
Some of the video entries are available to view on the Chamber’s Facebook page.