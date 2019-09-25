The annual Tri 4 Schools Family Mud Run was held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hometown U.S.A. Festival Park. The obstacle course had children and adults climbing over rock walls, running through hurdles like football players, going through a bounce house and finishing it off with a crawl through a mud pit near the end of the course. The proceeds from the event go toward the elementary school the child attends to help fund physical activity programs.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.