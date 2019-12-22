There are three things I confess this Christmas.
One, I don’t know whether Jesus was born Dec. 25.
Two, I don’t know many facts about the life of Jesus.
Three, I believe I know enough about him to look to him for hope and light for life.
Nobody knows whether Jesus was born on the day we celebrate as Christmas . How and why we began celebrating it on that date is anybody’s guess.
The historical record seems to show that it took Christian theology at least 300 years to designate the 25th as the red-letter day.
Back in the year 386, one of the greatest of the early preachers in Christianity, Chrysostom, said Dec. 25 is “the mother of all festivals” and a date to inspire awe and reverence. If so, it was a 300 year gestation period, for Christians prior to the 300s do not seemed to have looked upon Dec. 25 as the mother of much of anything remarkable.
Christians in Egypt and Syria, just ahead of Chrysostom’s time, put the emphasis Jan. 6. One writer describes houses festooned with garland on that day and children speaking only happy words full of cheer.
While I can recount some of the theories about how and why Dec. 25 came to be associated with Christmas, in the end, I do not know. The luster of its glory isn’t in the day itself.
My second confession is that I do not know much about the life of Jesus.
Neither does anyone else. The amount of material to which historians have access is scant at best. Enough of it comes from unbiased sources so we can know he did exist, but beyond that, outside of the material in the New Testament, there is not much that can be said about him as a matter of history.
There have been various scholarly “quests for the historical Jesus,” as they have been called. They have been attempted by such notables as Albert Schweitzer in an earlier day and John Dominic Crossan and Marcus Borg in our own.
The late Jaroslav Pelikan, who taught Christian history at Yale University, discounted the product of many of these quests when he observed that each age and each culture seems to see Jesus not necessarily as he was but in its own image.
Part of the problem is that even the New Testament is scant in this regard.
Take the matter of Christmas alone. The Gospel According to Mark is quite content to leave out any reference whatsoever to the birth of Jesus. He says nothing of manger, swaddling clothes, Christmas angels, shepherds or stars. He opens his testimony not with the baby of Bethlehem but with the fully grown man of Nazareth.
The letters of Paul likewise show scant interest in the birth of Jesus. He, too, leaves out the stuff of our Christmas pageants and nativity scenes, though, in his Letter to the Galatians, he does refer to the birth of Jesus as happening in the fullness of time.
Only the Gospels According to Matthew and Luke relate the scenes of Jesus’ birth, and there are differences between their two tellings. Significantly, neither one makes any reference later on to the miracles they describe in their earliest chapters.
The primary interest of the New Testament is not on a daily record of the life of Jesus but on giving an account of the meaning of his life, testifying to his death and resurrection and offering a summary of his essential teachings.
This brings me to my third confession. My belief that I know enough to look to Jesus for hope and light doesn’t quite bypass what historians have access to, but it emphasizes what faith can apprehend. It doesn’t penetrate any mystery, but it pauses in wonder and admiration that move into worship and, albeit imperfectly, become translated into life.
I find him to be a personal strength. From growing up in a single-parent household from the time I was 3 to now walking with people as a pastor for nearly 40 years, I have found him to be near and faithful and just and true, worth celebrating at Christmas and always.
In terms of public affairs, I find myself in agreement with Jim Wallis, Christian theologian, activist, and founder and editor of Sojourners magazine.
Speaking over the radio the other day and in response to question about the current political situation in America, Wallis said “we need a fresh introduction to Jesus.” He meant by that that we would be much helped if we became reacquainted with the teachings and principles of Jesus when it comes to concern for the poor, care for our neighbors, and working for justice.
I make the same confession, and invite you to do the same.