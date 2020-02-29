Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been both praised and pilloried for his Feb. 5 vote finding Donald Trump guilty on one of the articles of impeachment levied against him.
What interests me most about his vote is his courage to stand alone over and against what must have been strong pressure to conform.
A preacher I admire, Arthur John Gossip (d. 1954), once delivered a sermon he named “Where Do Others Get Their Courage?” Gossip’s question is the one I put to Romney’s boldness. I wonder where that kind of daring comes from, and whether we who are not politicians can emulate it with regard to our situations.
I judge the vote by Sen. Romney to arise from an amalgam of factors none of which are beyond our ability to match. Those are living by principle, being consistent and a willingness to make sacrifices.
The first factor I see is having a fundamental principle that serves as a living foundation for the whole of life. The foundational principle in Romney’s life is his faith in God.
“I am profoundly religious,” he announced on the Senate floor before casting his historic vote. “My faith is at the heart of who I am.”
While I, as a Christian pastor, certainly believe faith in God is the ideal value to have at one’s core, I can conceive of other convictions that could occupy this space in one’s life. One’s foundational principle does not have to be distinctly religious in order to be foundational.
For example, when I was a student serving as a chaplain in a nursing home, one of the residents told me that the grand conviction in her life was the resolve, made when she was a young woman, to do nothing she would be ashamed for her grandchildren to discover about her.
Courage in a decisive moment, then, begins as a conviction made in the past and placed in the core of one’s being.
A second factor that feeds boldness in a moment is consistency over time.
Romney’s Feb. 5 speech connecting his duty to a sworn oath was not the first time he spoke using that language. When he was a candidate in the Republican presidential primary in 2007 he spoke of the presidential oath of office in much the same way as he spoke of the oath he took as a senator sitting in judgment of the president.
Consistency over time, the long march of a number of minute decisions previously made, might not make immediate acts of courage easy, but it can make them easier. It strengthens a person’s core value and conditions one’s ability to draw upon it.
Romney’s statements in 2007 refer to the third factor, a willingness to sacrifice for the sake of one’s highest principle. He said advisers told him his religion would sink his candidacy.
Romney’s response was, “If they are right, so be it.” He saw there was something more powerful than powerful office, and he would not bring himself to sacrifice the first for the sake of the second.
Now, I fully admit that Romney has the backing of a financial comfort the vast majority of us do not enjoy. He can afford to be courageous in ways we cannot.
True, but the point is he saw he could not afford to be less than courageous. He was spurred and supported to act as he did because he had conviction, a history of acting on that conviction, and the willingness to sacrifice for the sake of his conviction. It was not financial wealth that finally made him courageous. It was moral wealth.
Such a wealth of courage can be ours if we consistently practice our best convictions and remain willing to sacrifice for their sake.