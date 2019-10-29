When President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the removal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria in early October, it left the Kurdish people and others in the area vulnerable to attack from neighboring Turkey.
That feared attack occurred almost immediately after the U.S. withdrawal.
Christian congregations, denominations and ecumenical agencies remain in the region to provide relief to the Kurds and cry out for justice and an end to violence.
These are receiving support from similar groups in the United States and around the world. The support of the faith communities is coming from both Christian conservatives and Christian liberals.
Kurds, the people most affected by the Turkish offensive, are the largest ethnic minority in Syria. The vast majority are Sunni Muslims, though some are largely secular in outlook, while others are Christian, Zoroastrian or something else.
All Kurds, regardless of their religious affinity, have been harassed and discriminated against by the Syrian majority.
Since the recent outbreak of violence, in northeast Syria, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, many killed or injured and life in general has been disrupted, according to a report from the Rev. Joseph Kassab, general secretary of one of the Christian denominations in the region, the National Evangelical (Presbyterian) Synod of Syria and Lebanon (NESSL).
As of Oct. 17, Kassab reports, 300,000 people have been displaced, 218 civilians (including 18 children) have been killed, and over 650 (38 children) have been injured.
Kassab’s ministerial colleagues serving KESSL churches indicate there is a lack of water in the affected area, a lack of bread, and many schools and shops are closed. Prices for basic goods have doubled, and people are hesitant to leave their homes.
Fear is particularly striking in Malkieh, a city close to Syria’s border with Turkey. There, indigenous Christian churches are a living presence amid the tension and violence.
Firas Farah and Matild Sabbagh are pastors serving congregations in the denomination Kassab leads. They are displaying holy boldness born out of pastoral concern. They are bravely venturing forth through the danger-filled streets to visit with their people and bring them such comfort, aid and hope they can.
Some Christian denominations and ecumenical, and interfaith agencies in the United States remain attentive to the needs of the Kurds, critical of U.S. policy and opposed to the Turkish aggression.
The National Council of Churches (NCC), for example, senses the potential genocide of the Kurds and the resurgence of global terrorism. The NCC is a diverse ecumenical body based in the United States and comprises at least 38 communions.
It has voiced strong criticism of the American withdrawal from Syria, and it has issued a joint statement with the Beirut-based Middle East Council of Churches calling for Turkey’s immediate withdrawal from Syria. The statement also calls for international diplomatic efforts, including involvement by the United States, to resolve the conflict and end the violence.
The World Council of Churches (WCC) has joined suit. It is an international ecumenical body stationed in Switzerland.
The WCC has come out strongly against the violence in Syria, condemning the attacks and calling for peace, dialogue, and justice.
Even staunch conservative Christians such as Pat Robertson and Franklin Graham have called Trump’s Syrian move into question.
Robertson, who previously viewed Trump in a consistently favorable light, pronounced his belief that Trump’s determination to leave Syria has threatened what he calls the president’s “mandate of heaven.”
Graham, likewise a reliable Trump supporter, has called upon all Christians to pray that the president changes his mind about leaving the Kurds defenseless.
To be sure, no church or ecumenical agency has an army behind it carrying military force. But faith communities see an opportunity and responsibility to be an influential voice in raising the world’s awareness and in swaying public opinion. This global ministry of compassionate social justice is not intimidated and is in no mood to retreat.
Church-related groups combine their advocacy work with fund-raising to assist in providing the affected refugees with disaster relief, including blankets, food, water, and medical supplies.
I encourage those who would like to make a financial contribution to this effort to contact one of the local churches in Verona for their best advice on how to contribute through that church’s denomination.
Other avenues for giving include the National Council of Churches, the World Council of Churches, or Church World Service, all agencies I believe can be trusted to handle contributions honorably and justly.
Franklin Graham’s “Samaritan’s Purse” relief ministry is also engaged in trying to help and would welcome contributions.
Kassab’s report is grave, but he concludes on a decidedly positive note: “In this challenging time, we cling to words of Jesus “In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.’”