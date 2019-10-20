I consider myself an active person, but I didn’t really know how the stress and exhaustion of relocating was affecting me until I had a big wakeup call.
While I’ve always had a pretty good self care program, but the one piece that was lacking was exercise. It was sporadic and probably not vigorous enough.
A long recovery from an accident reminded me of the amazing healing ability of the human body. I was also reminded how important it is to maintain strength, stamina and flexibility – otherwise known as exercise.
Everyone knows we need to exercise, and it can mean something different for each of us. For me, it means a variety of activities that challenge and support my body, mind and spirit.
I’m a semi-retired practitioner of Asian medicine, and martial arts are the exercise part of Asian medicine. About 10 years ago, I started to practice qi gong. I’ve also have always been a walker and recreational bike rider. I still cross country ski.
I’m also proud of my ice skating ability. Perhaps too proud.
Public ice skating has become a favorite pastime of mine, starting when I was a toddler. My father would pack the snow and patiently spray it with the hose until we had a nice rink. It was bumpy, but we loved it, racing out to it daily after school.
So when I moved to Verona, I was happy to learn that it has a nice rink.
One day, while skating at the Verona Ice Arena, I began feeling frustrated that I had to go so slowly because kids were darting in every direction. So I waited until almost everyone cleared the rink at the end of the session and took off.
I was feeling very confident, and in hindsight, I realize I was overconfident. My toe hooked, and I had that horrible feeling of “Oh, no, I’m going to fall!” It seemed to last forever.
Accidents happen, and I slammed on to my left side on the ice. I think I might have blacked out for a moment.
I recall a man skating over to ask me if I was alright. I said I’m not sure.
I managed to drive myself to the only urgent care open on a Sunday. Thankfully, I knew how to get to Oregon.
My left arm was broken. And that was nothing compared to the wrecked muscles, ligaments and tendons. It meant a long recovery.
I said no thanks to surgery and chose to rely on physical therapy, homeopathy, massage, acupuncture and herbs. It was a lot of work, and it was worth it.
After I recovered, I began my adventure to establish an exercise routine that worked for me.
I decided to round out my self care, so I started with fitness classes at the senior center. I quickly outgrew that and tried joining a gym, but that didn’t work for me.
I tried a personal trainer. The first one tried to kill me. I didn’t give up. I found one who understood and accepted my fitness level.
He helped me round out my routine with Chinese Wand floor exercises, checked my hand weights routine and got me back to my TRX strap system. He holds me accountable and challenges me appropriately.
I am very happy with my progress. I think my confidence was as broken as my arm! Finding the right trainer has been the key. I finally have a daily routine (including Saturdays off) that works for me.
I’m certainly not perfect, but if I miss a day once in a while, I don’t beat myself up. I feel stronger, more confident, and so much healthier. Granted, I have time, being semi-retired. But I wish I had started sooner.
Consider being more active yourself. It might help you stay healthy enough to have a good recovery when accidents happen. Keeping all the systems running smoothly helps to avoid disease.
Our bodies are meant to be used. If I begin thinking I am too old or don’t have enough time or come up with any other excuse, these words come to mind – use it or lose it.
There are many ways to stay active in our community.
The city’s recreation and the school district’s V-Fitt program for its staff have a partnership that allows anyone to take the classes at a nominal charge. The senior center has lots of great classes, all ages welcome, at a very reasonable fee. Even the library offers an introduction to self care practices from time to time.
Walking is free, and I built from there. Over the years, I have added or dropped things along with way, and sadly, I have given up skating.
But there is still lots of adventure out there for me. I enjoy having fun, getting outdoors and staying healthy.