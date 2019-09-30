What’s in a name? It depends if you can figure out what it is.
At my new job, I see a fair number of signed documents, and I am beginning to worry the nicely handwritten signature is becoming a lost art.
Back in the day, there was a joke about doctors having illegible signatures, but for the most part, everyone else’s was still decipherable, if sometimes messy. These days, most of the signatures I see are unidentifiable.
These signatures come in two basic types.
The first is the single squiggly line. For this type of signature, the writer puts the pen to paper and then moves the pen to the right with a wavy motion.
Sometimes the person makes a half-hearted effort at the first letter of a name (for example, someone named Smith might make a legible S), and then draw a squiggly line after that letter.
The second common signature is an artistic swirl. Here the writer moves the pen in a circular fashion, not unlike the way you might scribble to get a dried-out pen writing again.
As is the case with the squiggly line, the signer may start with one identifiable letter before starting the circular scribble, and others will adorn the swirl with a random line or slash.
Either way, the signature could be made by anyone or anything, including a monkey with a pen.
I often think back to my school days, when we had to bring our signed report cards back to school to prove we had shown them to our parents. Though this was never a problem for me, many a kid would spend hours perfecting their mother’s or father’s signature in an effort to keep a bad grade hidden, as the risk of being exposed for forgery outweighed the consequences of their parents finding out they were flunking English.
Our teachers were on to us, and most forgers were caught. This was because parents signed half a dozen documents each school year, so there was always a “good” signature on file.
That, and the kids could never quite master the signature their parents had developed over years of signing on a dotted line.
These days, forging a parent’s signature would be easy, at least based on the way these same parents sign checks they cash at the bank. Just scribble a few circles or slash out a squiggly line.
Identity thieves must love this as much as underachieving students do.
When I was developing my signature style, a person’s “John Hancock” was more of a statement of personality. In my case I developed a distinctive K at the start of my first name.
Some people’s signatures showed great artistic flourish. Others were very straightforward, no-nonsense.
Either way, your signature was your personal mark. It identified you as an individual, distinct from everyone else, including others who might have the same name.
Most importantly, you could read the signature and tell who signed what.
This was particularly important if you were to ever become famous and people might request your autograph. A signature wasn’t valuable if you couldn’t tell whose it was.
I can’t imagine the chaos that we’d experience if Babe Ruth had signed baseballs the way most people seem to sign their name these days. The forgers would have a field day.
Now, signing their name seems to be just one of the motions people go through in the course of a hum-drum day. You can often see it in their faces when signing. They don’t care. Yeah-yeah, blah-blah, squiggle-squiggle, I made a scratch on the electronic pad, now give me my bag of merchandise so I can head to the car.
Maybe technology is part of the problem. With the increased use of credit cards, people are signing for routine things like a cup of coffee. Maybe they sign so often it has become a bother or an afterthought.
And no matter how hard I try, when I sign the electronic pad at the store it never looks entirely like my actual signature.
But at least I try.
I know I’m being judgmental, but when I see a haphazard scribble on a signature line, I can’t help but think negatively about the signer. If they don’t care whether I can read their signature, what else don’t they care about?
Are they equally slipshod in their professional lives? Do they rush through everything at the expense of quality?
Maybe people these days have two signatures, the quick one they trot out on a daily basis and a second, more refined signature they save for special occasions.
I hope so, because I’d hate to see a greeting card that said “Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mother to ever walk the face of the earth, Love (Squiggle).”
Karl Curtis is a City of Verona resident.