With our bellies stuffed from Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year’s Day is just around the corner.
This means it’s time to start brainstorming about those New Year’s resolutions. This is an opportunity to reflect about this past year and think about changes we hope to be successful with for the upcoming year.
Maybe it’s your year to travel more, to dedicate more time for yourself or to save more money. I know a lot of people, including myself, tend to have goals such as exercising more, progressing in their career, saving more money, losing weight and quitting an unhealthy habit.
While we start the year with the best of intentions to achieve these goals, it isn’t always easy to achieve them. According to a story in U.S. News and World Report, about 80% of resolutions aren’t met, and most have lost their resolve by mid-February.
I like to take this time of year to reflect on the past year and think about what is really important for me to develop over the next year. And to avoid being a part of the 80% of unmet resolutions, I have found using a few simple tips when setting my goals, has made me more successful.
The biggest modification I’ve made to my resolutions is to be more specific.
In previous years, I would set a resolution to exercise more, but I did not think about what that exactly meant to me. Would it be that I would exercise a certain number of days a week or month? Would it matter if I exercised for 20 minutes versus an hour? And would it matter if I did strength training or aerobic exercise.
Without the specificity, it was easy for me to push the limits and eventually lose the motivation to continue my resolution. Now, I try to be as specific as possible, which means that I my resolution is to workout at least three times a week for 45 minutes, either running or cycling.
It’s also important to set resolutions that are realistic for your life.
For example, I had to think about it whether it was realistic to exercise 135 minutes per week, when sometimes I work 80 hours per week. I had to ask myself, would it be enough of a challenge, without being too overwhelming, or even too easy for me to dedicate that time toward physical activity.
It also made me think about where I would be exercising – whether I’d I need to join a gym or a cycle studio for nights I wouldn’t be able to run outside. I also had to consider whether my body would be able to realistically work out for a certain amount of time after
not being as active.
So I set a resolution that kept in mind injury prevention and not wanting to overdo what was reasonable.
The last part of my goal is about accountability.
Sometimes, we need little support from others or even a gentle reminder of our resolutions, which is why I often share my goals with close friends and family. Having them ask how things are going is often just the reminder I need.
I’ve also found that my friends and I often have similar resolutions, so we can accomplish them together – like setting up a weekly workout and checking in throughout the week.
These tips have helped me be more successful in achieving my New Year’s resolutions. I hope that if you’re setting some of your own resolutions this upcoming year, whether it’s quitting an unhealthy habit, starting a new hobby, or learning a new language, that you remember to set resolutions that are specific and attainable, and that you share them with those around you to stay accountable.
Happy Holidays and good luck with those resolutions!