Prevention of disease through lifestyle is an important part of harnessing one’s health.
I find myself counseling patients on diet and exercise daily in the clinic. And in my previous column, I wrote about ways to harness a fall harvest and make healthy choices.
But as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words.
As a family medicine physician, I feel I am uniquely positioned to engage my community and encourage health outside the clinic walls, which is why I have enjoyed volunteering at the Chop Chop cooking class at Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.
This class was started by Dr. Allison Couture while she was a resident (she’s now a faculty member of UW Health Family Medicine Verona), and is open to anyone ($5 per person). According to the nonprofit organization, Chop Chop’s mission is “to inspire and teach families to cook and eat together.”
Over the course of a couple hours, we do that and so much more.
During the most recent session, we learned how to cook egg-in-a-hole – a delicacy in which you cut out a hole in the middle of a piece of bread, and then fry the bread with an egg in the hole. As we watched the translucent egg white become opaque before our eyes, we learned that a change protein structure was responsible for this transformation.
In addition to learning this science tidbit, the most memorable moment for me was seeing the amazement on the participants’ faces when they could not crush an egg with their bare hands due to the strength mother nature provided via an egg’s arch-like architecture. This exercise definitely worked up their appetite.
We then got to enjoy a meal together. It was gratifying to hear that not only were the kids excited to cook new things, but parents, too, were looking forward to adding the recipe to their cookbook.
If you are like me, you are challenged daily to make decisions regarding the food you put in your body. We (myself included!) eat too much processed food.
Sometimes that is due to time constraints. Other times, it may be due to being short on culinary skills. Likely, is it partly due to your habits.
It is especially hard to change habits in adulthood. We know that parental behavior can impact a child’s behaviors related to their health.
On the other hand, children may prove to be a motivating factor behind parental change. Chop Chop brings parents and children together with a doctor outside of the walls of the clinic to not only learn about nutritious food and culinary skills, but also to build community over a shared meal and hopefully begin to mold healthy habits in the young and old alike.
I hope to see you and your family at one of our future sessions. Feel free to call the Verona Clinic for more details – space is limited.