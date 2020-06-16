Sports is an American institution. The fact that COVID-19 shut down March Madness is a testament to the severity of the disease that has killed over 100,000 people in the United States.
Given that sports are interweaved in the fabric of America, it is no surprise that as communities have been reopening around the country, people are wondering whether football will be back this fall. Having performed sideline coverage for the high school football last fall, my thoughts turn to the impact of COVID-19 on local youth who are missing organized movement.
I believe it is important to return to play in a reasonable manner while minimizing risk.
Evidence supports those who play sports perform better in school. Exercise is shown to be as effective as antidepressant medications for mild depression. Physical activity helps fend off chronic disease.
Exercise is medicine, and sports provide an outlet to foster a healthy body and mind. For youth, especially, sports participation provides a medium to learn resilience, and build self-esteem.
As a parent, or fan, coach or official, you might wonder how we can return to play safely. Sports, unfortunately, create an environment conducive to spread.
Our knowledge of this new virus is continually evolving, but scientists agree that the coronavirus spreads best by close person to person contact.
It is felt that contacting infecting surfaces and then touching your mouth, for example, might spread the virus. It seems that masks may help reduce spread among contacts. Huddles, the locker room and shared equipment are just some of the ways kids playing sports are at risk.
Therefore, it is important that we return to play in a stepwise fashion depending on the local COVID-19 environment. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines on re-opening American sports, and recommendations have been prepared by expert groups, including sports medicine experts in partnership with UW-Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital and The Aspen Institute based on these guidelines.
The lowest-risk activity, obviously, is participating in sport alone or with a household member using your own equipment in your own home.
Moving to a public non-crowded space, and using your own sanitized equipment with a household or non-household member at recommended six feet physical distancing generally moves activity towards a medium risk. High-risk activities include those that involve group or team activities, with shared equipment.
Along these lines, football, basketball, and individual swimming can be categorized into high, medium, and low-risk sports, respectively, based on ability to physically distance and avoid shared equipment. The National Federation of State High School Associations have additional specific guidelines on a phased return based on the local disease burden and health care capacities.
Considering all of this, playing through illness needs no longer to be a badge of toughness.
Pre-exercise screenings are recommended, including symptoms checks and temperature screening. Coaches, referees and other staff should be wearing cloth masks.
Continued care regarding high touch surfaces, such as sport equipment is a reasonable and prudent measure. Physical distancing and hand washing remain key measures to prevent resurgence.
While we are re-examining how to safely return to playing sports to reap its benefits for individual health, now is an imperative time to consider how to leverage sports to create healthier communities especially in our underserved populations.
At a time when health equity is rightfully headlining American conversation, I truly believe the argument from Tom Farrey of The Aspen Institute that our return to play – done right – can help reduce inequity and create strong, diverse communities.