Since moving back to Wisconsin, I have noticed that lawn mowing is a big part of life here.
When I lived here before, I was on the garden committee for more than 20 years. We converted gravel, worn out soil, landscape cloth, dead and dying trees, shrubs and plants into thriving lovely garden beds. We took care of the trees, and they flourished.
Now, I’m in a condo complex that has a huge yard. I have two lovely garden areas that were in fairly good shape, and when I started working on them, my neighbor noticed. She asked if I would help with the garden club.
I resisted until I learned that there was a landscape contract that included the use of chemical spraying. There are many reasons I want to see this change.
One is that I am growing cooking herbs and don’t want them sprayed. I eat mostly organic.
I also feed the birds and am concerned for them. Bird populations are being affected by not having bugs to eat and climate change.
I started to consider the other creatures and critters in my yard. I know pollinators are important for our plants including food grown for us. I am concerned that runoff will have yard chemicals in it and go into our wells.
I also don’t want to be exposed to unnecessary chemical exposure.
I only use vinegar to clean my house. I buy products that use minimal chemicals. I have an air filter. I get my drinking and cooking water from a spring that I believe is more pure than our city water. I eat the best food I can buy. I use minimal personal care products.
I want to be a good steward to the land. I agree with Aldo Leopold, who lived in Wisconsin and believed that we have a responsibility to preserve and protect nature. We are all in this together. Every choice we make affects other living beings.
As I research the options for having a nice looking lawn while considering the environmental consequences, I wonder whether we value life, health and well-being over cost, saving time and the need to have a perfect looking lawn. I’m watching the chemical trucks running around in my neighborhood. The number of gallons sold in America is staggering.
So far, the “organic” products are questionable, as well as more expensive. I’ve learned that they may not be much better than the straight synthetics. Everything has advantages and disadvantages. It’s always risk vs possible benefit.
I’ve made a request to my board that they take a season off from all spraying to see how that impacts our yard. It will buy me time while I learn as much as I can about how to have a nice looking yard, hopefully without the use of chemicals.
I’ve reached out the UW Extension, and they sent me a couple of articles. Internet research has shown cities have prohibited the use of lawn chemicals in the United States and Canada. This is encouraging.
I didn’t really want to become a lawn expert. I would prefer a no-mow lawn, like a couple I’ve seen in my neighborhood. I doubt that will be possible due to cost.
Before I got involved, the board decided to remove an area that some said was too weedy. I thought it was a beautiful prairie look. It was also habitat.
Our Verona library is an example of this raging controversy. The new building had prairie landscaping right up to the doors. Then I noticed that was taken out and grass was put in near the building.
I heard from my friends at the senior center that some people don’t enjoy the natural look. I was sad, as I enjoy the fact that our library is next to Badger Prairie County Park. The view from the library is amazing. I often walk the trails in the park.
I aspire to be a conservationist just like my grandfather and Aldo Leopold. I have fond memories of spending every summer with my grandparents in northern Wisconsin. He was politically active and helped to establish Sylvania Wilderness, among other projects.
I enjoy outdoor sports and love being outside. I have great respect for Mother Nature. It’s my hope that others will consider using fewer, even no chemicals both in and outside their homes. My main concern is the cumulative effect on our health from multiple sources.
I will keep researching and offer my best recommendation to the condo board. It’s going to take a while, as this is all new to me. In the meantime, I will keep requesting more natural methods on our lawn and garden areas.
I have time to dig into this for the benefit of the humans, birds, trees, plants, critters, pollinators, water and air. I’m looking forward to enjoying the upcoming gardening season as much as possible.