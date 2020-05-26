Well, here we are. I have been counting the days I’ve been staying at home since Friday, March 13.
I have a desk calendar, and it’s stuck on that date. I might never be able to move it.
I’ve been thinking lately – most likely too much. This is what we humans do. We think and we tell ourselves stories about what is going on around us.
I’m reflecting on my life. I’m choosing to tell myself that this is a great time to reevaluate the choices I’m making on a daily basis.
Habits can be changed. How easy or difficult this is depends on what we believe about change. Change is always possible, and we are adapting to the biggest change we have ever seen in our lifetimes.
The entire world is being affected on every level. I’m choosing to see this experience as an opportunity for learning.
Maybe we are learning to cooperate for the highest good of all. Our future survival might depend on it.
What matters to us might have shifted. I’ve noticed that we are all affected as we are interconnected. Everything we do affects all life on the planet.
You might have noticed how blue the sky is right now. Perhaps you have had time to notice that spring is bursting forth. The beauty and energy of life is to be cherished, appreciated and honored. Our lives depend on the cycles of nature.
Some things will be forever changed, and perhaps it will be for the better. I’m an optimist. I see people being more kind and patient. Some amazing acts of courage have been noted.
I’m guessing that people are learning to cope with stress in a variety of ways. Few parents have ever spent as much time with their children as they are now. Most of us are facing incredible uncertainty with work. There is a great deal of fear about the future.
I don’t know what to believe about any of it. I’m not sure whom to trust.
We are all doing the best we can. At the end of the day, I have a choice as to what I am telling myself. I could blame others. I could praise others.
I’m feeling angry, stressed, relieved and grateful. I remind myself to breathe, that I’m doing the best I can.
I can’t know everything, even though I think I can. Faith and trust are called for now, no matter what my beliefs are about a higher power. I am a tiny part of this home we call Planet Earth.
Prayer works. My need is for compassion.
I believe we are more resilient than we think. Look at how far we have come. Humans have survived so many challenges. War, famine, disease are still with us. It is my prayer that we will all cooperate so we can find the best ways to help each other survive.
There are many ways to do this. I use systems that support my health and well-being at the root level. It is my right to choose the systems that work best for me. With any health challenge, I choose the least intervention-oriented way to deal with it.
I eat the best foods I can get. There is plenty of time to cook in a relaxed fun way. Exercise has become my favorite part of the day. Biking is at the top of my list. Gardening is second. My sleep has improved.
These are my first lines of defense when considering my immunity.
My emotional state is important, too. I choose to be happy no matter what. No one will steal my happiness.
Now that we have slowed down, I suggest we all take time to look at our daily choices. Small changes add up over time. There are 24 hours in a day, and 1,440 minutes in a day. Plenty of time to experiment.
All things in moderation will keep me in balance. I get help and support from many sources. Life is a precious gift. Protect it and cherish it. There are no guarantees I will get to be here as long as I want.
I’m using this opportunity to take stock of my life. I hope you will, too. We could all benefit!