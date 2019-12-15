Curiosity is alive and well in me.
I’ve been following our city council since we voted them in a couple years ago. What I really wanted to know was what “sustainable” really meant to the people who are making very important decisions for us – we the people.
By attending a council meeting, I found out Verona has a Sustainability Resolution. In a recent meeting with our mayor, Luke Diaz, I learned about what the city is doing to address climate change.
I am so excited to know about this valuable piece of information. This document is a declaration that explains why we need to pay attention to climate change. It lists specific things the city can and is doing right now to address climate concerns right here in Verona.
I care about what is happening to our dear Mother Earth. Our city departments will all involved in making changes with dated goals of 2050 for 100% renewable energy use. Let the city’s efforts be an inspiration with regard to our personal choices.
Many municipalities have adopted plans that will help to protect and support our home planet. We are not waiting around for federal governments to mandate; we are taking this matter into our own hands.
Will the changes happen fast enough is the question. Progress of any kind matters. All life on our planet matters, as we are all connected.
While giving proof that climate change is, in fact, real, the resolution makes a case for why we need to take action now. There is also the expectation that each and every one of us needs to take action in any way we can.
Our health and well-being depends on making lots of changes. Changes in our thinking and lifestyles.
We are also urged to do this for future generations. Our children and our grandchildren will be counting on us.
Included in the resolution is a to-do list of projects that have been undertaken or will be started as soon as possible. Some of these you might not be aware of.
For example, the Verona firehouse has a hybrid geothermal system. The city is taking a look at all its current buildings and searching for ways to make them more energy efficient. It is also looking for a place to install a solar array with Alliant Energy.
Eventually, city departments will be adding more electric vehicle charging stations and replacing city vehicles with hybrid, electric or alternative fuel vehicles. The police department will be one of the first. Retrofitting the ambulances that service our communities is also under way.
With the city taking the lead, residents will be encouraged to investigate buying more fuel-efficient, cleaner vehicles. The new public works building, in the planning stages, will address more energy efficiency.
The city is also supporting the natural environment by encouraging residents to plant more trees and use native plants. Protecting our trail systems and viewing them as important natural habitat for all living beings – including humans – is a priority.
I use our trails in all seasons and appreciate easy access for exercise and personal enjoyment. Having natural areas in the city provides a natural beauty that I appreciate. Connecting to nature is important for our health and wellness.
We all had a huge wake-up call last year, when the floods caused life threatening challenges for some of our residents. Many of us had home water invasions. Taking action, along with the county, to do what we can to prevent that from happening again is also a goal of the resolution.
Also mentioned are conservation efforts, like our recycling program, use of renewable energy and striving to make all buildings green in the future. Alders are aware there will need to be some changes in city ordinances to achieve these wonderful goals.
Mayor Diaz and the council are committed to stewardship, and it will make more and more economic sense as we go forward with planning and growth.
The rest of us can do more to take the pressure off our planet. Take a few minutes to search the internet for ideas. It’s that simple. Taking action is empowering.
I’m hoping to eliminate, or at least reduce, the use of lawn chemicals at my condo. I’d like to see a compost pickup offered in Verona. I once lived in a community that offered this service.
I encourage you to ride bikes or walk more. Not only for exercise, but to run errands when possible.
Also, be sure you are following the recycling guidelines as stated on the new city website. Recycling is so important. Please follow the proper guidelines for disposal of unwanted items.
Finally, just buy less. Don’t waste. It matters, and your Mother is watching you. Respect your Mother.