Like many of you, I’ve gone to the doctor after days of sore throat, cough, fatigue, and feeling generally terrible, only to be told that I had a cold and there was no specific treatment other than rest and the passage of time.
It can be a frustrating experience.
Now that I’m on the other side of that discussion, it’s still frustrating, and especially so with COVID-19 being so contagious.
With people doing their best to stay home to stay safe, there are several things you can you do to treat mild viral illnesses without needing a doctor’s intervention. The most important are staying hydrated, getting enough rest, controlling fevers and treating congestion and coughs, and all of those are possible without a prescription.
A handful of viruses cause the common cold. Those viruses have names like rhinovirus, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and, yes, coronavirus.
While COVID-19 can be much more serious than a common cold, it is estimated that 80% of infected patients will have a mild course of illness, which might mimic the seasonal flu or a common cold.
Despite truly remarkable medical advances over the last century, we still don’t have a cure for the common cold, and currently we do not have a cure for COVID-19. If you catch a cold or a mild case of COVID-19 you can expect to be sick for one to two weeks, and while there is no cure available, that does not mean you need to be miserable the whole time.
Start by staying hydrated.
This advice is true for everyone, but is especially important for toddlers and babies. One of the most common reasons I’ll see little ones with colds get admitted to the hospital is because they won’t drink enough to stay well hydrated.
It’s OK to go a few days without eating much, but not long stretches of time without hydrating. It’s common for the body to lose more fluids than normal when you are sick, especially if you have a fever or diarrhea or if you are vomiting. Water, juice, tea, and broth can all be good ways to stay hydrated.
You should also rest.
Your body does its best healing when you rest. Try to aim for eight hours of sleep a night, but remember that this is just a general goal – some people will need more or less sleep that this. If your schedule and responsibilities allow it, take naps during the day when needed.
You can treat fevers, body aches, headaches and sore throats with medications like acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil).
Medical conditions, such as a history of intestinal bleeding, kidney problems or high blood pressure, can make medications like ibuprofen less safe, just as a history of liver disease can makes acetaminophen less safe, so check with your doctor if you have questions about these medications being safe for you.
For some people, using a Neti Pot with distilled water can help relieve bothersome nasal congestion.
If you’re like me, though, the Neti Pot requires more physical dexterity than you have. If the Neti Pot is too complicated for you, nasal saline sprays can also be helpful.
Medications like pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) or phenylephrine can be helpful, but these can cause side effects such as raising blood pressure or making it harder to sleep at night, so use them with caution. For infants and toddlers, use of a bulb syringe can help alleviate nasal congestion, or (if you’re a little bit braver) the NoseFrida can also work.
Cough is often one of the most bothersome symptoms of a cold, and unfortunately, it can linger for weeks after the other symptoms have resolved.
Throat lozenges and warm honey (for anyone older than 1) can be helpful for cough. Over the counter medications such as dextromethorphan and guaifenesin can also be helpful for some people.
It’s awful to get a cold, and it’s easy to feel frustrated by the lack of a magic pill that can cure the illness, but there is a lot that you can do at home to help alleviate symptoms and encourage your body to get better faster.