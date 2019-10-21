Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.