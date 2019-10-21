With fall quickly seeming to give way to winter temperatures, the traditional American holiday season will be upon us before you know it.
Opportunities will abound for gratitude and good cheer, but also gluttony! From the Halloween treats to a belly-stuffing on Thanksgiving and the festive Christmas dinner topped off with a booze-filled New Year, there are plenty of opportunities to be “naughty” when it comes to making healthy eating choices.
Rather than waiting for January to resolve to eat healthier, fall and winter seasonal staples can inspire healthy eating habits, and there’s good reason to do so.
Saturated fats, found in animal products, will be readily available on that cheese plate or as the centerpiece roast for your family’s feast. Even worse, trans-fats are likely lurking in those processed cookies.
Foods that are high in fat are linked to increases in your bad cholesterol – low-density lipoprotein, or LDL. Added sugars, such as the high-fructose corn syrup you may find listed on your food labels, have been shown to decrease high density lipoprotein – the “good” cholesterol.
You might know LDL cholesterol is what can build up in your arteries, putting your brain at risk of heart attack or stroke. HDL, simply, can reduce this buildup.
I was recently talking with my significant other about my own cholesterol numbers I had checked when I moved to Madison. As a relatively young, healthy person who used to run 70 miles per week, and now tries to squeeze in 30, I was surprised to see my numbers at the upper limit of normal. She’s convinced it’s because I have loved cheese long before moving to Wisconsin.
This spurred me to revisit what changes I could make to my own eating habits.
With the temperature dropping, piping hot oatmeal is a hearty and healthy way to start the day. The oats are a great source of fiber, which helps lower bad cholesterol.
Hold off on the brown sugar; turn to fruit such as berries and apples to sweeten the pot instead.
Though you will be feeling your oats throughout the morning, undoubtedly there will be a time in the early afternoon where you will be reaching for a snack. Unsalted nuts, rather than a processed food, is what I will be going for. My favorite is almonds, but any tree nut should do.
If you are more of a salty-mixed-nut-type of person, you can roast your own batch. Place a layer of nuts on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, rosemary, chili powder, cinnamon and touch of salt and brown sugar.
There is some concern a compound in nuts, particularly almonds, when roasted may become a carcinogen. However, the same compound can also be found in French fries at higher levels. Roast low and slow at under 255 degrees until you smell the aroma to minimize this concern and take advantage of the nutrients you won’t find in fries.
Finally, warming up at the end of the day with a bean chili is another great way to enjoy foods that will help protect your heart and brain. I plan on making legumes, such as beans or lentils, an easily introducible part of my meal routine.
Pile an assortment of fresh beans (avoid cans with lots of added ingredients/sauces) into a pot and add some vegetables like leafy green kale and colorful carrots. You can use canned tomatoes in place of a broth.
As we learn more and more about cardiovascular preventive medicine, new thoughts may emerge on how best to reduce our risk of heart disease. In the meantime, don’t wait for a New Year’s resolution.
By making simple changes to your grocery list, you can build healthy habits for the long term while still enjoying food and family over the holidays. Of course, some exercise as you run between holiday parties never hurts.
Be sure to talk to your doctor if you have been prescribed any specific diet for a health condition or if you would like to learn more about how you can change your lifestyle to lower your risk of heart disease.
Mark Matusak is a first-year resident at UW-Health Family Clinic in Verona.