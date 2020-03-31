I’ll admit I did not take the coronavirus warnings seriously when I first heard them.
I can still hear my own words ringing in my head from weeks ago, saying to my wife, “This is just a puffed up flu.”
But now, like everyone else, I am resigned to the fact that COVID-19 is not only very real and very dangerous, it could be the most devastating illness since the Spanish Flu wiped out more people in 1918 than World War I did.
And we haven’t even seen its impact in our community yet.
We all will have to be far more diligent than we have been if we want to avoid that here in Verona. Though I’ve seen improvements even in the past few days, what we’re doing is still not good enough.
I know. It’s really, really frustrating to be stuck at home. Nobody is going out to eat or to the gym. We’re sleeping too much, staring at screens and getting tired of sitting on our couches.
A mundane thing like going to the grocery store – our one remaining social gathering place – now seems like a treat. And some people don’t have the ability, financially or otherwise, to stock up once a week and stay away.
But I know I’ve got to find a way to make fewer trips and treat them more carefully. We all do.
Somehow, before everything closed down, people obsessively stocked up on basic necessities, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, and less basic things, like surgical masks and, believe it or not, yeast.
Now, you can go to any of the four nearby grocery stores any day, finding them packed and people buying small carts of items or even just a handful. I know, as I’ve been among them.
Two health care professionals reached out to me on the same day after doing their shopping for the week, and both were appalled at the casual attitudes they have seen. I could not disagree with anything they said.
People are also not being consistent about social distancing. Not wiping surfaces after someone else touches them. Checkers wearing gloves but not using sanitizer between customers, customers getting close to the checkers, some stores not installing cough guards.
Given the frequent contact they have, there’s a very real chance every grocery employee in our area comes down with the disease.
Think about that for a moment.
I’m not a Wisconsin native, but I understand how difficult it can be in our culture to call people out. What is happening today is much too important to be polite.
We all have a responsibility to one another and to our entire health care system – which we all know is already overworked – to check ourselves and one another.
Be more careful, people. And perhaps just as importantly, don’t accept people being careless about your health and others’.
Stay at home when you can, and stay safe.