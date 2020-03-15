Friday morning, after socializing at a local watering hole and sleeping half the night, my wife and I woke up and contemplated the amazing course of events that had happened over the previous 30 hours or so.
"The world is coming to an end," she quipped.
"No, it isn't," I corrected her. "It's just getting very different."
That’s probably a huge understatement. The fact is, in the wake of the cancellation of almost every social gathering anyone can think of out of concern of spreading a virus, we haven't a clue what our lives will be like a month from now, much less two or four or 12.
Our discussion probably wasn't terribly different from many playing out in households in the communities our newspapers serve – or across the country, for that matter. We waxed nostalgic about the last concert she saw and the last live sporting event I watched on television, and wondered when we'd ever do those things again.
There won't be music at the Sylvee for a while, or shows at the Overture Center. And almost certainly, since I'm not a baseball fan, it will be at least another five months before I watch live sports on TV.
If ever.
At one point, earlier in our discussion, I had thought of the classic Pixar sci-fi family movie, "Wall-E," in which a robot is sent to Earth to determine whether it's habitable again, many years after a disaster sent people to live on spaceships. There's a part of the movie where a creepily realistic dystopian concept plays out: A mass of identically babylike, obese humans moving around on automated mobile devices, glued to video screens with robots taking care of their every need.
Alexa, buy me toilet paper.
What had sparked that thought was a press release that some area theater company would be producing and showing an opera digitally. But what really drove it home was realizing that our local school districts were planning for the possibility of keeping kids at home and teaching classes virtually.
That possibility became reality on Friday afternoon, as Gov. Tony Evers declared that all public and private schools must close starting Wednesday, March 18, and Dane County banned gatherings larger than 250 people.
Imagine this beginning our new normal.
Imagine, just for a moment, that we get used to this.
If the threat of COVID-19 continues more than a few weeks – and I have a sneaking suspicion it will – we might just learn to live with some of these changes and rebuild our economy around it.
This could be our boll weevil.
For anyone who doesn't recall their high school history classes, the boll weevil was a bug, not unlike our modern emerald ash borer, that destroyed cotton crops in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At first, Southerners felt it had destroyed their lives, but when they emerged from the havoc it had wreaked, they found they had modernized to survive.
And now, there's a statue in Alabama of this ugly, little bug that forced half a nation to get out of its comfort zone and find a new way to make ends meet without slavery and agriculture. People became more educated and more aware of the world outside their doorstep as a result.
Don't get me wrong here. I'm not saying I want to get fat and eat lunch in a cup and zoom around on a scooter all day. I need to play basketball and tennis and go places and be around people.
But maybe, just maybe, we rediscover what is most important to us while we are forced to adjust our routines. And maybe, in some way, big or small, we become better for it.
We can only hope.