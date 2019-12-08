At first, it seems like a sudden gust of wind. The house flinches a bit and you carry on like normal.
However, when you feel a little off balance and notice things moving that shouldn’t be moving, you know you’re dealing with something more.
Growing up in a non-seismic area, my psyche was never prepared to handle earthquakes, but after more than six years of getting used to them, I tend to shrug them off without giving them much thought.
Just last Sunday, my wife and I were preparing dinner when I sensed what I soon realized it was a quake. Years ago, I would have gone outside immediately, but this time, I instinctively did what any Costa Rican would do in this situation: I bear-hugged our flat screen TV.
This 5.4 quake didn’t faze me in the least.
There aren’t many things that can bring a country together, but in Costa Rica earthquakes seem to be a time-honored tradition. After the quake concluded, my wife and I surveyed our home for any damage (none) and then turned on the TV to find out what had happened.
Instantly, programming was cut, and the news studio was reporting live where the epicenter was and how strong it was. They were fielding calls from all over Costa Rica to get people’s reactions.
Of course, they were looking for damage reports and reactions, but they were also, perhaps inadvertently, facilitating a country-wide conversation.
When I’m watching TV, I usually feel like I’m being marketed to or entertained, but this time I felt like a participant. Once it became clear no significant damage was done, it became more about hearing others reactions, where they were calling from and what they were doing when it happened.
It felt so open and welcoming. If I had wanted, I could have called in to share my reaction as well.
Soon, my chat groups began to light up. It wasn’t people reporting that they were safe, but rather sharing funny memes and emojis related to the quake. (I actually have a few memes saved on my phone for earthquakes and was a bit disappointed I didn’t post them before my friends did.)
Later that night, I got to thinking about how unique it was, not just the reaction to the earthquake but how we had so many ways to communicate and share digitally. The nation was all be in sync about something, with absolutely no hate.
There usually is a counterpoint when there’s a big discussion. If the Costa Rica soccer team is doing well, there’s always someone criticizing them on some part of their play, or else opposing fans’ jealousy. If there’s a protest or strike, there’s never a consensus; rather someone wants you to rally behind a cause.
In this case, everyone who called in to the news was reassuring that they felt the quake, but didn’t suffer any damage.
That’s what made the earthquake reaction so cool. There wasn’t a downside.
It basically gave the country a chance to catch up, without any hostilities that the digital world typically brings with it. Everyone was able to laugh at the silly memes being shared after the fact.
The country has earned that right, having been prepared. And the fact that it happened on a Sunday night, when most people are relaxing, couldn’t have been timed better.
I know it seems I’m making light of a potentially serious natural event, however I’m proud to not have to be stressed by earthquakes. This particular quake was over 5 points at the epicenter, but due to experience and building codes, damage was almost non-existent.
When my home was under construction earlier this year, the biggest expense that caught me off guard was for rebar. I have a one-story, no-basement home, but it seemed like I was building a parking ramp with the amount of steel we put in the structure. Even my dad, a career carpenter, was impressed with the amount of reinforcing that goes into such a simple structure.
That is what gives Costa Ricans that edginess, dare I say cockiness, when it comes to even moderate earthquakes. We often get to shrug these off, but we always are ready for the next big one.
Thankfully, this quake was used to foster a modern day fireside chat, a la Franklin Roosevelt, and bring everyone together in a relaxed manner. And, as far as I know, everyone’s TVs are safe and and will be ready to update us the next time there’s a quake.