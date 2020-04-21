March 11. That’s my date. That’s when it became real.
The NBA suspending its season was the tipping point for me. Three days before, I met with my volunteers and exchange students and told them to not worry about the situation and that the worst-case scenario was Costa Rica might close schools for a few weeks.
Costa Rica lives from tourism, and closing the airport would be a doomsday scenario and would be a last resort.
After our pep talk, I left for the United States, and little did I know that would be the last time I’d see them.
Within 10 days of that conversation, all those doomsday scenarios had come true. Programs were halted and all my participants were on planes back home.
I was supposed to to remain in the United States another week, but, with the speed things were moving, I couldn’t risk borders closing or canceled flights. I decided to shorten my trip and return March 19, the day after Costa Rica closed its borders to foreigners.
Because I have residency, I wasn’t affected, and after hearing about the eight-hour immigration lines when they closed Europe, I thought better to avoid any panic traveling.
My biggest fear was getting stuck in the middle of my trip, unable to make a connection due to a border or airline closing.
I had one connection to make in Panama and I had no idea what I’d be arriving to in Costa Rica, as so much had changed in 10 days. Feelings ranged from ho-hum all the way to giving my wife a big defeatist hug, like Tony Stark when he returned to Earth in Endgame.
So much had changed in such little time.
It all started in immigration. I was promptly served a sanitation order to quarantine for 14 days at home under the threat of jail time. It was advised that I not even stop at the supermarket to pick up food on the way home, as the order was already active.
When I got into town, San Ramon hadn’t changed physically, but my perspective had. The rest of Costa Rica hadn’t come to a standstill, but my brain was set to apocalypse.
I went for a walk that afternoon in the field behind my house, and it was eerie. My senses opened to everything going on around me. Every rustle in the grass, every sound from the birds was washing over me as the new normal.
These were the same sounds I always heard when I went for a walk, but this time, the atmosphere felt different. Not lifeless, abandoned or post-apocalyptic, but more like a re-birth stage, like Mother Nature was back and taking charge.
I spent 14 uneventful days processing all of this. Most days I’d try to figure out what movie or show I was living in real life and fire up Netflix and look for something to compare my situation to.
Luckily, the quarantine was not a huge sacrifice. I was not infected with the coronavirus (as far as I know) and experienced no symptoms. My wife was able to go to the store for me, and I had no one to care for other than my dogs.
After I completed my quarantine, I ventured out, and wow, how things had changed.
San Ramon was all but on lockdown. Everything had closed except essential services and there was a car curfew in place. Places that were open were restricting entry and enforcing six-foot radiuses.
I didn’t see many things out of stock at the supermarket, except for some cheese. Lines were longer than usual and clerks were wearing masks.
The intensity of how social distancing, safer at home and lockdowns have all been promoted/enforced throughout the world during the pandemic has been consistent in most countries, but there have been differences in its effectiveness. Costa Rica, I’d say, has done remarkably well.
In the month since our first recorded case, growth has been consistent at 20-30 a day. There haven’t been medical supply shortages, and the government recently opened a new hospital that only receives coronavirus patients. They have 88 beds, and at its opening there were only 10 people hospitalized for the virus in the whole country.
It was painful to shut the borders, and tourism is going through a never before seen “zero season.” There have been some rescue packages put together, and the public healthcare system has slashed premiums 75% for the next three months. There’s even talk of imposing a solidarity contribution (read: tax) on high income earners to help the unemployed and their families.
It’s been an adjustment, but I haven’t had a problem staying home. It feels so little in comparison to what health care workers are going through, and there could be worse places to be stuck in.
My spirit remains high, and I can only hope we’ve seen the worst of the pandemic and that better days will be ahead.