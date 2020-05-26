This is my third attempt at starting a column during the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe it is the fourth.
I don’t remember.
In the same way it is hard to keep track of what day of the week it is during Safer at Home, other parts of my life are equally jumbled.
I have no objection to the Safer at Home order, and I am happy to do anything possible to keep as many of us as safe as possible. I’m also somewhat of an introvert, as is my wife, so I figured staying home for the cause wouldn’t affect me much. I am comfortable staying home longer if it helps.
That doesn’t mean the whole quarantine thing hasn’t thrown me for a loop.
I am fortunate my job has been deemed essential, so I go to work every day. This lends some sense of normality to my pandemic existence, but only a little.
I work with the public, and the public is staying home, so even though I go to the same job I’ve had for 18 months, it is different. The few people I do work with are now on the other side of a glass window. We communicate through a speaker system.
It’s not the same. I would not have predicted it matters, but it does. I actually miss some of the people I served as part of my job, even though we are only professional acquaintances.
The people I do see seem compelled to do their business and move on, as if the virus can’t hit a moving target. The people who do come out also act sheepishly, as if they feel guilty for needing to get out and about.
Of course, no one seems guilty about being out in the streets of my neighborhood. I have owned my home for 30 years and have never seen so many neighbors walking around. The dogs must be ecstatic, because they are being walked like never before.
But activity is not interaction. My walking neighbors are very good about social distancing. They often wander into the middle of the street to maintain proper pandemic etiquette.
I’ve also noticed a new kind of awkwardness and anxiety.
If two people are walking toward each other on the same stretch of sidewalk, which one is obligated to step aside to maintain the proper social distance? In the grocery store’s one-way aisles, can I pass someone taking too much time deciding which cake mix to buy or do I have to wait until she moves before I can move on to the next item on the shelf?
The only people I’m regularly interacting with are my co-workers and my wife, and my poor wife rarely gets outside. Her world consists of the students she tries to teach virtually, the television she collapses in front of after a day of such teaching and me.
If I had to guess, the one she would eliminate first is me. Though I am pretty mild-mannered, I am far more demanding than the Perry Mason reruns that have become part of our evening routine.
I haven’t watched this much Perry Mason since I was a kid when we only had four channels to choose from. I never realized there was so little on TV these days.
I would take my beleaguered wife on a nice vacation to relax and de-stress, but I’m not sure how I could in the present environment. It is impossible to plan when anything beyond next week is up in the air.
I’ve already canceled one pair of plane tickets with the vague hope I’ll be able to use the credit the airline allowed me before it expires. I certainly don’t want to be on the hook for any other reservations I can’t use.
To tell you the truth, I could use a vacation, which points out an irony of this entire situation. Sitting on a beach somewhere doing absolutely nothing sounds really great right now, so why does sitting in my recliner doing absolutely nothing sound like punishment?
I also can’t explain why sitting home and doing nothing is so exhausting. I wonder if I’m the only one experiencing this.
The one thing I am certain of is I will be happy when this is over, which I am intelligent enough to realize could be a while.
I am proud of Verona for the way we have adapted during this crazy event. For much of the last 20 years, I was highly engaged in the goings-on here, and for that reason I was always confident we would do well.
It may take time before things are exactly the same, and we undoubtedly will miss the things we enjoy for a while longer, but eventually we will get back to our schools, and our sports, our festivals and the neighborliness that makes us Hometown U.S.A.
In the interim, what day of the week is it again?