Several years ago, my son won a Nook e-reader at the Verona Public Library. As he already owned a similar device, he gave it to me.
An e-reader is an electronic device onto which you can download books and other written materials. You can do similar things with an iPad or other tablet.
I enjoy reading, and in quick order I found my Nook to be pretty cool. And with our unknown semi-quarantine situation as a result of COVID-19, it seems like it might be even more useful.
First, the device is small and convenient. When I travel it is far easier to fit my thin Nook into my luggage than a book or two.
Second, while I usually get books from our awesome public library, when I want to buy a book, it is much cheaper to buy an e-book. Sometimes, I can purchase an e-book for half the price of a hardcover text, and when I bargain hunt, I can find books for as little as 99 cents.
Finally, my Nook is backlit, making it perfect for reading in low-light situations such as when I’m reading in bed and don’t want to bother my wife by leaving a bright light on.
The downside is over time the screen on my e-reader gets covered in fingerprints, but that is easily fixed with a cloth. There have also been a few times when I raced to finish a chapter before the battery life expired, but that was mostly due to my poor planning.
Of course, when I speak to others about e-readers the discussion usually turns to the tactile nature of things. Some people simply like to hold an old-fashioned book in their hands. They like the heft of it, and they enjoy marking their progress with each page turned.
My wife is one of these latter people – in the extreme.
About a year ago, I read one of the best books I have found in many years, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles. It was recommended to me by a friend, but as it was also popular with a wide swath of the reading public, the wait for the book at the library was quite long.
As it turned out, I had received a few gift cards for my birthday, so I used them to download the book onto my Nook.
When I recommended it to my wife, she looked into it but found the wait at the library as long as I had.
The easy solution, since I already owned the e-book, was to lend my wife my Nook, allowing her to read the book right away.
She would have none of it.
My wife has been known to spend hours at a time with her laptop or iPad doing Lord knows what, but when it comes to moving from a real book to an e-reader, she won’t even consider it. It was as if my Nook carried the coronavirus.
I also know many people think this way.
As one of the last people in America to buy a smartphone and also someone who got his first debit card about a month ago, I am sympathetic to those who resist many of the things technology has done to our society. As someone who remembers when music was only available on vinyl records, I also understand not everything is improved through modernization.
That said, I do own a smart phone, and in fact, I’m addicted to the dumb thing. I own dozens of music CDs, and I still use my iPod when I take the dog for a walk.
I realize music CDs and iPods are not the most modern technology, but you get my point.
Last month, more than a year after I had first recommended it, my wife finally found a hardbound copy of “A Gentleman in Moscow.” She enjoyed it, though begrudgingly. Admittedly, a year of me harping at her to read it probably took some of the pleasure out of the tale.
I have to say her recalcitrance makes me a little sad. We could have discussed and enjoyed the book together a long time ago if only she would have used my e-reader. A year later, I remember the basic plot, but character names and plot sequences are a bit fuzzy.
It is one thing to cling to the old ways or enjoy traditional things, but to completely ignore what is new seems an ill-advised way to live.
This coronavirus scare may be a nightmare or it may fizzle, but it should remind us to take advantage of opportunities in front of us, even if it is not exactly how we like it.
On the last day the library was be open for a while, I went there and checked out a few books, figuring that should fill any free time I might have quite nicely. But now I know if this drags on, I can always download something onto my Nook.
My wife, a more voracious reader than I, on the other hand… Let’s just hope this thing doesn’t last too long.