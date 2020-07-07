Sometimes the simplest pleasures are the best.
If there has been a positive to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is I have been forced to break out of ruts and find different ways to entertain myself.
There have been no sports on television to numb my brain, nor has there been many first-run shows. The movie theaters and live theaters have been closed. Gathering anywhere a crowd might collect is verboten. Even the golf courses were closed for a while.
Faced with a limited number of entertainment choices, earlier in the spring, I bought a fishing license. It has been the best $20 I have spent in quite some time.
I am not a serious fisherman, though I have several rods in my garage and a well-stocked tackle box. When my sons were younger, I would take them fishing, usually at Fireman’s Park in Verona, as a way to keep them entertained for an afternoon.
When they were much younger, it didn’t matter what kinds of fish they caught. Quantity was more important than quality, and the pond in Verona was loaded with little worm nibblers they could easily bring to the surface.
If you are wondering, we are strictly catch and release.
As the boys got bigger, we set our sights on bass and larger fish, often competing to see who might catch the most and claim the title of “bass master” for the day. In the event of a tie, the number of smaller fish reeled in would be added to our bass totals.
My children, as children tend to do, grew up and moved on to other activities. My collection of fishing poles was exiled to a corner in the garage where they eventually were hidden behind other things too tall to store on a shelf, like pole saws, old golf clubs and pieces of lumber.
And then came COVID-19.
It was my oldest son, desperately bored one day, who suggested we should return to fishing. We picked up licenses at Farm and Fleet and headed to the park. Within the first minute my line was in the water, I reeled in a black crappie.
I was re-hooked.
Our luck at Fireman’s Park has not been as good this year as it was several years ago, but it doesn’t matter. It was fun just to be out catching fish.
As it turns out, there is more to fishing than simply tossing a hooked worm into the water, our primary method of fishing for years.
My son has been reading up on different types of lures and fishing spots within an easy drive of Verona. He has started to chart the different species of fish he has caught this summer and has set a goal to catch several different varieties (a walleye is next on his want-to-catch list).
It has turned into a fun hobby my son and I can do together. So far this summer, we have taken fishing trips to Belleville, Mount Horeb and Madison, and we’ve added a few other locations to our fishing to-do list.
He’s even talked about renting a boat. I’m not sure I’m that serious about fishing.
It has been nice to get out and about, however. The fresh air seems to make me sleep better at night, and there is just something cool about bringing in a nice fish, holding it up to show off for a moment and then tossing it back in the water.
Best of all, sitting on the shore casting my line out is peaceful, quiet and relaxing.
Quiet and relaxing except for the one time this summer when my son accidentally reeled in a rather large, angry snapping turtle. With the help of a friend who was tagging along that day, we were able to return the beast to the water unharmed, but it was quite an experience!
One of the best things about returning to fishing is the cost. After the initial investment in a license, for a $3 tub of worms at a convenience store I can have an entire evening’s worth of fun. If I could dig worms like when I was a kid it wouldn’t cost me anything. Compare that to a movie ticket or a round of golf.
Even if I hadn’t already had a pile of equipment in the garage, a new pole and gear isn’t that expensive if, like me, you are only a recreational fisherman.
I’ve discovered and rediscovered other forms of diversion during the pandemic. I’ve been enjoying Erle Stanley Gardner’s Perry Mason novels. I just pumped up the tires on my bicycle for the first time this summer. I’ve introduced two friends to the game of golf. My granddaughter is now walking, and that opens up all kinds of possibilities.
But it is my rediscovery of fishing that I enjoy the most. The new adventures with my son. The peacefulness. The excitement of having something on the line.
And to think it probably wouldn’t have happened were it not for COVID-19.