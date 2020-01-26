I have lived in my house for 30 years, and each winter I ask myself whether I should buy a snow thrower.
I always think about it seriously but never make the purchase.
Truthfully, I’ve done quite well with my collection of snow shovels. Most storms leave only a dusting or a few fluffy inches, and I have developed a two-shovel technique that allows me to clear my short driveway in a matter of minutes.
When bigger storms rumble through, I will go out two or three times during the day, preferring to clear three inches from the driveway three times as opposed to nine inches all at once.
Occasionally, we get dumped on, but even then, it doesn’t take too long to clear the driveway. I have been very thankful for my neighbor, who usually uses his snow thrower to clear the end of my driveway in these extreme circumstances.
When I think about it, the end of the driveway is the primary reason I consider mechanical snow removal each year. Is there anything closer to a Charlie Brown moment than clearing away all the snow and then hearing the plow come rumbling around the corner?
And what is it about the end of the driveway snow that is so much heavier and clumpy than regular snow? It is as if the snow plow adds a special icing agent that makes it miserable to deal with.
At 55 years old, I am not as fit to tackle those snow piles as I once was. The driveway seems a little longer and the snow banks a little taller each year.
I have also lost my help. One of my sons has married and has his own driveway to shovel, and the other works odd hours and is often away or asleep at the key shoveling times.
And, of course, what kind of husband would I be if I expected my wife to shovel?
The problem with buying a snow thrower is it creates more problems than it solves. For example, I don’t know where I would store it.
Despite not having much clutter, I can barely squeeze two cars into my garage as it is. If a snow thrower were to move in, something would need to move out, like my lawn mower.
An obvious solution is to move one of my cars outside. That would mean my wife’s car or my car, and you can probably guess which one would go. If my wife is too fragile to shovel snow, she certainly can’t be scraping ice off her windshield in the morning.
I don’t want to scrape ice off my windshield, either, so let’s just forget that plan.
If I had a shed, I could store both my lawn mower and a snow thrower and free up precious space in the garage.
Immediately, two problems come to mind.
One is that there are few flat spots in my yard, and none of them are in an ideal location for a shed. I’d have to locate it behind my house, and because of this I would need to use my snow thrower to create a path from the back yard to the driveway each time it snowed.
That seems kind of dumb.
The other is the timing. Even if I could find a good location for a shed in my yard, I should have built it in the summer or fall. Building a shed now would be difficult, which essentially eliminates the idea for this year.
And, of course, having waffled about purchasing a snow thrower until the middle of January probably means our local snow throwers dealers are low on inventory anyway. If I’m going to buy one, I don’t want the one nobody else wanted.
So it looks as if my fate is sealed. I’ll be shoveling for another winter.
Next year, I’ll need to get to the task earlier, but that may be the root of the problem. I don’t like thinking about winter. It’s cold. The days are short. We’re locked inside much of the time, and going out often brings on the stress of winter driving.
Here’s to an early spring.
And if you see me outside when it finally warms up, remind me to get to work on a shed so I can store the snow thrower I buy in the fall.